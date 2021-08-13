Muskogee attorney John Tyler Hammons often faces a challenge pumping gas or cutting paper the right-handed way.
"When you are left-handed, it's glaring how much is designed that way," he said. "The pump at the gas station is designed for right-handed people. I'm not complaining. I understand why."
However, Hammons and other members of the left-handed minority can take pride during International National Left Handers Day on Friday. The special day was established in 1992 by the Left-Hander's Club, which seeks to promote research in left-handedness and in developing more useable items for the lefties.
"You'd be surprised at how many things are designed for right-handed people," Hammons said. "A pair of scissors is designed for a right-handed person."
Hammons demonstrated by wriggling his left-hand fingers and thumb into a pair of scissors.
"There's a groove to make the right-thumb feel comfortable," he said. "That groove does not exist on the left-hand side. Scissors are far more comfortable in my right hand, because that's how they're designed."
He said his smartphone fits better for right-handed people. Computer mouses are on the right side.
Thomas Wheaton, a cashier at the Muskogee County District Court Clerk's Office, agreed with operating scissors as a disadvantage for left handers. He also pointed out other disadvantages.
"There is the graphite across the paper when writing with a pencil," he said. "General tools that are mostly made for right handed people — hammers, nails, even a desk."
However, Wheaton says left-handed people have an advantage in athletics, especially in baseball.
"You have a better chance in getting to the Major Leagues in baseball, especially as a pitcher," he said. "You have a 66% chance of making it to the majors if you're left handed."
According to the www.lefthandersday.com website, about 13 percent of the global population is left-handed. Researchers recently located a gene that potentially results in left-handedness.
Hammons said he was 3 or 4 when he first noticed his left-handedness.
"Whenever my mother or father would play a game with me, I just had this knack or desire to use my left hand," he said. "My father's father was left-handed, but given the time he grew up in, he was forced to be right-handed. So, they were not surprised when I was left-handed."
That leftward inclination continued through his life, Hammons said. He said he batted left-handed and often had trouble with right-handed classroom desks.
"Everyone notices when I write left-handed because it's so jarring," he said. "Right-handed people are pulling their pen and left-handed people are pushing it. If you write, it causes ink to spread on your hand."
Lefties have long been left out.
"In Latin, the word for right-handed is 'dexter' meaning skill. It's where we get the word dexterity," Hammons said. "But the Latin word for left-handedness is sinister, meaning evil."
Hammons said he's in good company, though.
"We've had eight left-handed presidents," he said. "Out of 44 (different people), that's 20 percent. Given that the left-handed population is less than 10 percent, us left-handers are hitting way above our weight class."
He named Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton as examples.
"So from 1981 to 2001, this country was ruled by left-handers," Hammons said.
Other left-handed presidents were James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford and Barack Obama. According to History.com, the website for the History Channel, Garfield could write equally well with his left and right hands.
Hammons sees another bright side. He married a right-hander.
"On our first date, I held her left hand in my right," he said. "I told her 'that's another advantage of dating a leftie. We can hold hands and we both have access to our dominant hand.' That's how I got her to hold my hand."
Phoenix staff writer Ronn Rowland contributed to this report.
Famous Lefties
• Bill Gates.
• Oprah Winfrey.
• Babe Ruth.
• Napoleon Bonaparte.
• Marie Curie.
• Neil Armstrong.
• Leonardo da Vinci.
• Judy Garland.
Left-Handed Presidents
• James Garfield.
• Herbert Hoover.
• Harry Truman.
• Gerald Ford.
• Ronald Reagan.
• George H.W. Bush.
• Bill Clinton.
• Barack Obama.
