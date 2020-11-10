OKLAHOMA CITY — Fifteen health insurance Navigators, trained and certified by the federal government and the Oklahoma Insurance Department, are ready to provide free, unbiased, local help to Oklahomans with questions about health insurance including assistance enrolling in a policy through the Marketplace. The Navigators are attorneys, paralegals and other member of the legal staff of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.
This year’s open enrollment period, the six weeks in which consumers may sign up for a new health insurance policy through the Marketplace and/or make changes in their current coverage, began Sunday, Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
Navigators are located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa as well as Altus, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Guymon, Hugo, Lawton, McAlester, Muskogee, Norman, Poteau, Stillwater, Weatherford and Woodward. To find out the phone number of the nearest Navigator, call (405) 313-1780.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corporation, the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, scores of United Way and United Fund organizations and aging agencies across the state as well as generous attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals.
