Installation of solar panels on the roof of Muskogee Civic Center has created some buzz around town and sparked an interest in the renewable energy source as a viable option for area businesses.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the project, which is expected to go online soon, is "an example of what can be done all across the city." He said the green-initiative project sets Muskogee apart as "a leader in northeastern Oklahoma."
"We are not a city that is settled in our spirit or minimized in our ability to think forward," Coleman said Tuesday during a press conference to commemorate the installation of the solar panels. "Our community is one that is ready to address the needs of the future while taking the necessary steps in the present."
City councilors approved the lease-purchase and installation of an 820-panel array capable of producing 300 kWh, a $480,800 investment after an $80,000 tax credit is deducted from the cost. The system is expected to produce enough electricity on average to reduce the average monthly cost of powering the facility by more than half and produce a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million during the next 25 years.
Shawn Roberts, co-owner of Nixa, Missouri-based ArrowPoint Solar, said the array of panels will produce enough electricity to power 36 homes. The array is expected to save taxpayers an average of $3,611 a month — more than half of its average monthly bill of $6,626 — to power Muskogee Civic Center.
The monthly savings will be used by the city to pay the balance of the cost of solar panels during a 69-month no-interest lease-purchase agreement, which includes a maintenance and monitoring agreement with ArrowPoint. The system, which has a 30-year warranty, will be owned by the city.
Administrators and city councilors discussed solar options during the budgeting process more than a year ago and included $260,000 in the fiscal year 2020 budget for down payment. Since then, assessments of several municipal buildings were conducted to determine which sites would be best suited for the city’s first major solar project.
Coleman said several city-owned buildings were evaluated for the project, but the Civic Center was considered best for the city’s first step toward solar because of the quick return of the initial investment. He said it is likely solar panels will be installed on other facilities once the system at the Civic Center is operational.
Roberts said in addition to the energy savings, the system at the Civic Center will curb the city's carbon footprint by cutting greenhouse gas emissions. He said the electricity generated by the panels will eliminate the need to burn about 340,000 pounds of coal every year.
"The cost of panels have come down and efficiency has gone up, which makes solar so much more viable than it has been in the past," Roberts said. "These systems can last 30 years, so you are looking at a fixed cost for solar for years to come."
Roberts said his company has fielded numerous inquiries from area business owners who heard about Muskogee Civic Center's solar project. He said many want to invest in renewable energy projects but are waiting until county officials authorize participation in a program that facilitates financing between commercial property owners who want to invest in alternative energy projects and private lenders.
Oklahoma's C-PACE program, he said, is offered at no cost to participating counties. It is intended to help lower the up-front costs, which often becomes a barrier to those who want to invest in qualified energy efficiency or resiliency projects.
