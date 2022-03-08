A letter sent by Oklahoma's top environmental executive branch official to Arkansas regulators caught some clean-water advocates by surprise.
Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth E. Wagner expressed appreciation for revisions made to a permit for a wastewater treatment facility "in response to comments submitted by Oklahoma state agencies." Changes made by Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality "appear to address comments submitted by our agencies."
The permit for Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority, which was renewed in December, would authorize an increase in the level of total phosphorus from 0.1 mg/L to 0.35 mg/L after other systems are added and effluent volumes increase. The facility discharges into a tributary of the Illinois River, which is considered by many as the crown jewel of Oklahoma's scenic rivers system.
"The response to comments adequately demonstrates the offset of total phosphorus loading and ensures that permitted mass loadings will not increase," Wagner states in the letter. "Our concerns about the increased loading and anti-backsliding were directly related to the lack of a demonstrated regionalization that is contained in the revised permit."
Wagner's letter followed formal objections by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the permit issued for the NACA facility and another wastewater treatment plant at Springdale, Arkansas. Objections by EPA included Arkansas' alleged failures to comply with Clean Water Act permitting procedures or consider objections and recommendations made by regulators and stakeholders of the downstream state before issuing the permits.
ADEQ defended the permit based on a requirement for "regionalization and calculated net reductions of phosphorus in the watershed prior to operating at expanded design flow." Advocates for regionalization say pollution levels will decline by bringing smaller systems that discharge pollutants at higher levels into a single facility with more advanced treatment technology.
Water quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed has been attributed to nutrient overloading — particularly phosphorus — of streams within the basin. Increased levels of phosphorus triggers algal growth, which depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality and threatens aquatic life and habitat.
Save the Illinois River President Denise Deason-Toyne said members of the Tahlequah-based citizen coalition were "very disappointed" when they saw Wagner's letter. She said STIR "welcomes the EPA's position on northwestern Arkansas sewage treatment permits."
"Just when we needed EPA to step up its game and protect the Illinois River watershed, Oklahoma’s top environmental official seems to have cut the legs out from under EPA by saying one of the permits, the most worrisome one, no longer is a concern to Oklahoma," Deason-Toyne said. "It's a concern for STIR — it's a major concern."
Wagner said the primary concern among Oklahoma officials "with the NACA and Springdale permits from ADEQ is to continue making progress in the reduction of phosphorus and not go backwards."
"We believe that the regionalization of small, less-compliant systems into these bigger, more efficient and state-of-the-art treatment facilities is positive for the watershed and something we support strongly," Wagner said. "In many instances, these smaller systems are outdated mechanical systems, or worse yet, lagoon systems, which often result in untreated or partially treated sewage and nutrients being discharged into the watershed."
Wagner said Oklahoma "is supportive" of the revised permits "provided ADEQ can demonstrate that the increases in the NACA or Springdale Permits correspond to actual reductions from older, less compliant systems."
Wagner said he and his team are proud of the work that has resulted from a 2018 agreement to develop a watershed improvement plan for the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. He said the parties to that agreement have worked together with federal regulators since then to produce "positive results."
"The positive trends in reducing nutrients in the Illinois River watershed is a direct result of what can be accomplished by working together rather than the historic lack of progress that came with decades of fighting," Wagner said.
Deason-Toyne expressed skepticism, citing decades of delays in the enforcement of Oklahoma's water quality standards for scenic rivers and renegotiated agreements.
"We wonder when Oklahoma leaders will stop kowtowing to Arkansas’ bureaucrats and stand up for Oklahoma scenic rivers?" Deason-Toyne said. "Did not the United States Supreme Court rule Arkansas has to meet Oklahoma’s water quality standards?"
