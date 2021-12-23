Dear Santa,
I want a iPad a xylophone and a TV in my r-
oom a floot a cute little puppy a real one
of corse and a new Chrapoline of Christmas
and a elf a pool Please and thank you and
Mary Christmas Ho ho ho
Love
Hailey Galarja
Dear Santa,
I wat a phone for Christmas and a Flute and Selbrat Jesus birthdayand ipad.
Love
Sailor
Dear Santa
I want a computer and a bike and minecraft and a piano.
Love Ariel Lin,
Dear Santaclose I want my verey own bakeing stet because I Love to bake and allso din't forget to add the instructions to so I don't make a mess.
Phoebe.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I would like a book by carrier.
Love
Emme
Dear Santa
I do not want anything for Christmas.
I love you so much Santa.
Love Peyton.
Dear Santa
I hope you doing well if u are then thats good because I wish a very good Christmas and can u get my dog a bone and me a keybroad and that's it Santa.
Signed Hayden
From Kaydence
to Santa
Dear Santa
I have been very good what I want for Christmas is two omg dolls two lol dolls some books and a minitree thank you santa
Sencerly Layla
Dear Santa,
How is the North Poll? How do you deliever gifts? I wold want to know how you are doing? are you cold at the Northpol or warm in their? I don't need anthing.
Dear Santa,
can I please have books, hoverboard, figints, football, football tee, dirt bike, Santa claus doll. Sincerly Kaden Davis.
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I hope you are doing good!
Ive tried to be good for Christmas + want for hart.
Thank you.
be safe
Love,
Ben Keley
Dear Santa...
I want the Gabbie's doll house toy.
I want a hoverbord.
I want roller skates sise womens 8.
I want a poptube fidgit toy.
from
Ella.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a baby kitty.
Love Hoddie.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good this year. I would like a Playstation5
Love
Kyler
Beau
Dear Santa,
How is the north pole Santa? I would like a X box series X, walet and a new x box controler and a new puppy to the north pole from Beau,
Dear Santa,
Are you doing okay Santa
I what A snow glob I love you Santa you are The Best
Tell Mrs Ckas doing?
Dear Santa,
Can I have some stuff for crimsis.
lps, lol, stuff animle, books, markers, colering books, crowns, coler pensoils
Love Sylvia.
Dear Santa,
Can I get a globe and a football also a v-bucks and a cat in my room
Sincerely Kyle.
Dear Santa,
I hope that you are doing good
I am good.
I would like sime barbie, minbach, copecup.
Love Farrah.
Dear Santa...
hi Santa. I love you.
Foster
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zac. I am 9 years old. I want you to put me on the nice list.
Love, Zac.
Dear Sant
I weant some rening and some fijittoyes and a sqoshmaloe and blakits and some brise to
I hope you like your job. Take you sant. If you get me two fo these prasis I rilye weant rening and fijittoy. get raete are you yes no.
Love Amelia
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zabryn and I am 9 years old. I'm excited about Christmas. I've been really good to my mom. She's sick.
How are you doing today. Are you ready for the big day to go all across the world. Here are a few things I would like. I need a new Kansas City hoody and pants. I want more Football cards to add to my collection. Travel sale on Christmas Eve.
Zabryn.
Dear Santa,
I want this for Christmas.
1. Snow LOL House.
2. Baby Dolls
3. LOL Dolls
Love, London
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a hoverbord & a iphone & cat. I am 8 yers old. I have 1 guestoin my 1 guestoin is wat is misis claus first name.
love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa, I want this for Christmas
1. Rainbow Barbie
2. Bluey toys
3. Barbies
4. LOL Dolls
5. Baby Jesus
Love, Harper
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Aubree. I want Legoa and Leencin Logs to. and I am 8 years old.
Dear Santa Clause,
Hi! My name is Madeline and I'm REALLY excited for Christmas Eve which is my birthday. The reason is I get to go Christmas shopping with my family. I've been OK how bout you? I've been nice mostly heh…anyways…I want one of those pens you use for a phone ya know. I NEED ripped bell bottoms please? I Like to read Dork Diaries so it would be cool if you got me one, just not #12. I have that one already!
Merry Christmas
Love,
Madeline
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a skateboard and a dinosaur, stuffy, Pokemon cards,
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a drone and a remote control monster truck or Titanic boat. A rock crawler would be cool too! I promise to be really good.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn, bike and a stuffy skater. I love you Santa. I want nail polish.
Love, Bexley
Dear Santa,
I been verey Good. Have you Been Good? I want skate Board and Harley legos and a watch and bat. Wake me and Granny to say GoodBye and I want a Bell to remember this Christmas.
Merry Christmas from Ryen
Dear Santa Clause,
My name is Madison And I'm so exited this year! I've been good. I hope your having a good Christmas! The things I wants are: a LoL house, a food Set, And a teddy Bear. That's all this Christmas! Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Forrest. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I have tried reallyt hard to listen to my mother, help my mother and being nice to everyone.
If I make it onto your Nice List this Christmas, I hope you bring me metal dector, romate control construction vehicles, Legos, traines.
Thank you, Forrest
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a Future hoverbord, newst iPad headphones, job simulater on xbox 1, sport games on x box 1 and a piano
Love, Alex
To Santa
Drone, Dungon dice monsters, rc car, rc Helicopter, Monopoly command, pocket knife, blowd art gun, hoverboard, harp, bike, spear, magic bell, toy train set, paintball gun, magic kit, Hellys, snuggle bunny, tacks, minien.
From Zach
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kelley and I'm exited about Christmas. Hers 3 things I want: #1 Sonic 3D backpack, #2 Puppycorn lovie, #3 3DS. Books I want The creeper diaries box set.
Love,
Kelley
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaiden
I am years old. I have been very good at school and at home. For. Christmas I want an phone.
Dear Santa,
My name is Davonta I am 6 years old. I have been very good at school ad at home. for Christmas I want a bike.
Dear Santa,
My name is Chritopher.
I am 7 years old I have been very good at school and at home. For Christmas I want a PS5 and a puppy.
Dear Santa,
My name is layia I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want book.
Dear Santa, My name is Aurora, I am 6 years old. For Christmas I want a makeup toy.
Dear Santa
my name is madalynn
I am 7 years old. I have been very good at school and at home For Christmas I want a puppy.
Dear Santa,
My name is Malachi
I am years old. For Christmas I want Ropbot.
Dear Santa,
My name is Xavier
I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want a toy spider and a power rangers sintay.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kern1
I am 6 years old. For Christmas I want see + Farkgus
Dear Santa,
My name is Deandre
7 hears old I have been very good at school and at home. For Chrisas I want sonic toy.
Love you Santa.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ronald.
I am 7 years old. For Chrimas I want a woolf.
Dear Santa,
My name is Laikya.
I am 7 years old. I have. been very good at school and at home. For Christmas I want a puppy.
Dear Santa
My name is Monte'
I am years old I have bee very good at school. For Christmas I want a sonic toy. Thets all
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden. I am 6 years old. For Chistas I want a wolf.
Dear Santa,
My name is Baliey I am 7 years old. I have been very good at school and at home. For Christmas minibraids and an xbox.
Dear Santa,
My name is Stanley.
I am 6 years old. I have been very good at school ed at home. For Christmas i want a bike.
Dear Santa,
My name is Phalkon
I am years old. I have been very good at scool and at home. for Chrismis I want xbox.
