Liberty Mutual Insurance has recognized BancFirst Insurance as a Liberty Mutual Elite Agent based upon outstanding performance and partnership. Fewer than 10% of independent insurance agencies countrywide that sell Liberty Mutual commercial lines products receive this distinguished honor.
Achieving status as a Liberty Mutual Elite Agent is a reflection of an agency's success and its commitment to serve customers as a trusted adviser.
“We are honored to be a Liberty Mutual Elite Agent,” said Ed McGrath, BancFirst Insurance president and CEO. “BancFirst Insurance has represented Liberty Mutual Insurance for many years, and we take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them.”
