Jessica Conley has what she considers two different day jobs.
Her main position is as branch manager at the Muskogee Public Library. She has also served her country for seven years in the U.S. Army National guard.
In mid-April she was called up to assist the state health department in distributing personal protective equipment in the Oklahoma City area.
“I was working with people from multiple units,” Conley said. “We were helping get the equipment to different medical facilities throughout the state. I personally checked the orders for every nursing home in Oklahoma.”
The E4 specialist says her favorite part of a deployment is the people she gets to meet.
“I get to hang out with people from all different walks of life — people I wouldn’t get to know otherwise,” Conley said. “We’ve become really, really good friends. I love training with my unit.”
Conley serves as a trained medic and said that has led to some of the exciting parts of her service.
“The most exciting thing I’ve ever done is I got to ride in a Medivac Blackhawk helicopter as part of some training,” she said. “I had always wanted to ride in a helicopter and I finally got to last year — on my birthday actually. That was just a blast.”
Conley said the most important part of both her jobs is her family — Clovis Conley, her husband of 17 years, and daughters Annmarie, 14, and Jenny Wren, 13. She says her husband is a rock star.
“He has had to take care of the kids every time I’ve had to leave,” she said. “He never complains about it.”
Anyone who serves in the military, or has a spouse that serves, knows it’s the entire family who serves. Conley says her husband is no exception.
“I joined the National Guard in February in 2013,” she said. “We were living in Moore. Then May 2013, we got hit by the tornado and then I went to basic training in August 2013. So Clovis took care of two kids, they were going into second and first grade right about the time I left, so he took care of a first- and second-grader while rebuilding a house.
“He does it all with such patience and calm. I never have to worry — I don’t know when I’ll be back — he’s got it covered.”
Conley said early on her daughters struggled with her having to leave. Now they are proud of her.
“They really understand me serving,” she said. “The oldest has talked about joining the Air Force, but I think that’s more of her rebelling against her momma serving in the Army. They often joke about like saying, ‘Oh were you gone?’ Sometimes it’s like coming home to cats.”
As part of her Guard requirement, she has to devote one weekend a month toward service. This coming weekend is her assignment.
“We also do a two-week annual training — this year it’s three,” she said. “If we go to a school, that can be three weeks on up — just depending. Sometimes I have to go to a conference for the library, so I’m gone a good portion of the year.
“They don’t blink if I say, ‘OK. I’ll see you in a couple of weeks.’”
