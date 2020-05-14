Libraries continue serving patrons

Afternoon rains showers didn't keep Sandra Willem from picking up 10 library books for her husband.
"He likes Louis L'Amour," she said, referring to the western author.
Muskogee Public Library customers are ordering their books, videos and games ahead of time, then picking them up behind the library.
Concern over COVID-19 has kept area library buildings closed since mid-March. Since then, libraries have worked to make reading materials, even storytime, available online.
Eastern Oklahoma Library System recently began offering curbside pick-up of books, games and other materials. EOLS includes libraries in Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Warner, Haskell, Checotah, Eufaula, Hulbert and Tahlequah.
EOLS patrons request materials by calling their local branch or going to the EOLS website, then picking up materials at the library.
Muskogee Public Library Youth Services Director Rachelle Horney said curbside service has gone well its first few days.
"We're averaging 18 and 20 a day," she said.
Horney said materials are cleaned before being put back into circulation.
Employees clean the cover of each book, then put each book on a cart for 48 hours, she said.
"It's kind of given its own little quarantine," she said.
EOLS Executive Director Mary Moroney said no dates have been set on reopening library branches. She said branch directors are working out details on what the libraries will be like upon reopening.
At Muskogee, library workers have been cleaning surfaces and rearranging furniture to ensure 6-foot distancing. Plexiglass barriers are being installed on counters, Horney said.
"For a while, the library won't be a place where you can come and sit for two or three hours and congregate with a group," Horney said. "Hopefully, they'll come in, get their materials and leave so the next person can come in."
Patrons can expect changes in summer reading programs, she said.
"We will not have any in-house programming during the summer," Horney said. "I think we'll pretty much have a drive-thru theme. Each week, we'll have a bag of activities including crafts, with directions. Kids can do it and earn points for the crafts, as well as the reading.
The library also hosts a virtual storytime. Horney said parents can email her at the library to sign in.
Checotah branch manager Kathe Smith said patrons have taken advantage of mobile printing. Patrons could send items from their computer or device to the library website. Library employees make copies and bring the printed material to the customer. Smith said the first five pages are free.
"Sometimes, they print out their resumes, or they may print out their birth certificate, or family photos, or genealogy," she said.
EOLS recently launched a new smartphone app for free download. The app enables users to scan book bar codes to see if a library has a book available. Users also can download ebooks and audiobooks, as well as access online resources.
Wagoner City Public Library, which is not part of EOLS, also remains closed to the public.
Library Director Janie Barnett said the library offers ebooks online to patrons with an account.
She said ebook checkout "absolutely" has been active.
People cannot apply for an online account for a while, Barnett said.
"You have to have a photo ID so we can verify who you are, and show a utility bill," she said. "We don't have a drive-up window or anything."
Wagoner library also offers virtual storytime on its Facebook page, Barnett said.
"We just randomly do it. We don't have a set time," she said. "Best I can tell people have liked it. We have lots of favorable feedback."
Library employees have used the building's closing to weed out old and out-of-date materials, she said.
"We're like everyone, we don't know what the new norm is going to look like," Barnett said.
For more information
• Eastern Oklahoma Library System website: https://eols.org/
• Wagoner City Public Library website: https://wagonercitypubliclibrary.webs.com/
