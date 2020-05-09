Library begins curbside service Monday

Muskogee Public Library's building remains closed to the public, but staff will begin offering curbside service Monday.
Materials may be requested from the library website (EOLS) or by calling the library (918) 682-6657. You will be notified once the materials are available, and you can come pick up the items using curbside service located at the back of the building.
The library is at 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Curbside hours for May are as follows:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesdays and Fridays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wi-Fi will continue to be available at all Eastern Oklahoma Library System branches, 24/7. Contact the branch if you are having any Wi-Fi problems.
The library will not charge overdue fees, but would like its material returned so others may use it. The library has a few hotspots available for circulation. Check the library catalog for their availability. A large number of DVDs and video games are available to check out.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System is re-creating this year’s summer reading program. Branches will have materials available so children can keep engaged throughout the summer. Summer Reading program presentations have been canceled.
Library employees are back at the library, but at this time the library is not open to the public.
Digital material is available for anyone who has a library card. Just check the library's catalog. If you don’t have a card or yours is expired, please call and the library will assist you. If it is easier, message them on Facebook and they will call you.
EOLS will continue to evaluate ways to offer library service in the coming weeks.
