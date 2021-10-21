Library decked out for Halloween

Goblins and Ghosts. Witches and Bats. They have invaded the Muskogee Public Library, to the delight of area children. The Halloween-themed decorations have turned the main floor of the library into a seasonal showcase for a clever variety of Halloween-themed accessories. Small trees with lighted orange plastic pumpkins and all the seasonal trimmings grace the main desk. A variety of other displays are designed to make this annual scary event great fun for children.
One has only to pretend to be "a mouse in the corner" and watch children as they see the variety of exhibits. "Look Mommy!" is a common refrain. Several Halloween-themed games also are provided for visiting children.
Debbie Goodwin is the library staffer who has been collecting Halloween memorabilia for years. She shops judiciously for each season's Halloween-related bargains, adding them to the library's stockpile of seasonal theme decor. Of course, Halloween is not the only seasonal celebration she loves.
Her assistants in this season's Halloween extravaganza were Samantha Young and Angel Ford. Both are circulation clerks and both note Halloween is their favorite holiday.
"It's dark, scary and creepy," they laugh. And they love dressing up in frightening costumes for this once-a-year occasion.
Beyond dressing the library to treat children to a fun Halloween season, the library also has a pumpkin decorating contest among its staff.
"We're not voting on the person, just the pumpkin," Young says.
Some of the traditions the library follows to celebrate this season are based on traditional "Day of the Dead" celebrations, so popular in the Mexican culture. This year, Library staffers created one display to pay homage to their family members who passed away during the past year. This was a first time for the library to create this remembrance display for their staff. Young included a photo of her late grandmother.
"She loved the library," she said.
Young and Ford both called this year's decorating effort for Halloween a joy "because we are surrounded by so many creative people at the library. We all work together as a team."
The staff has particularly enjoyed dressing the library for Halloween.
"With Covid last year, we didn't get to do anything like this," they said.
Young and Goodwin also noted that Muskogee has the largest library in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
"Because we are bigger, we try to tailor a lot of our events to fit the Muskogee community."
Of course, when Halloween is over, the library will start decorating for Thanksgiving, and then Christmas will be a big extravaganza this year, to make up for last year's holiday desert, with no special events for the library patrons. I can't wait to see how the staff creates a Christmas "extravaganza" this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.