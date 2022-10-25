Library hosts virtual tour of Local History and Genealogy Collection

With so many genealogy records online nowadays, researchers often overlook the genealogy gems in their own local library. Jere Harris will give a virtual tour at 6 p.m. Thursday, of the Local History and Genealogy Collection at the Muskogee Public Library. This tour will provide some tips for finding the 'cool' stuff you might not find anywhere else.
Harris, director of Local History and Genealogy Department at the Muskogee Public Library, will share with Muskogee County Genealogical Society members and guests "The Great Things You Can Find In a Local Library."
This will be a virtual tour via the Zoom on your phone, iPad, or PC. The registration link can be found on the Society's website: www.muskogeecountygenealogicalsociety.org.
