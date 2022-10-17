Julie Poor said her new job as Q.B. Boydstun Library branch manager is a change from larger libraries.
"I feel like you can kind of get to know the people, call them by name, know what kind of books they like to read," Poor said. "Then you get a new batch of books and you say, 'oh, so and so likes this author, I'm going to set this aside.' You might not know that at a bigger library."
Poor started her new job on Oct. 3. She had worked in Muskogee Public Library's circulation department since January. Before then, she worked at the Tahlequah library for 13 years, starting as a clerk, then working up to library assistant.
"I've worked a couple of days at this library when they needed extra people," she said.
Her new job involves splitting time between Boydstun and Hulbert libraries. One week, she spends Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at one library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the other. She switches schedules every other week.
"If something comes up, that will change; things are always subject to change," she said.
Poor taught in a small country school in her home state of Idaho. However, when her family came to Oklahoma, she did not have an Oklahoma teacher certificate.
"The summer after we moved here, I started debating whether I wanted to continue teaching, and I got a job at the library and I loved it ever since," she said. "I love working with the public."
Librarians teach in a different way, she said.
"We teach people how to use the library. We teach people how to maneuver technology," she said. "It may not be a classroom, but it's a classroom of sorts."
Managing smaller libraries gives her more opportunities to make an impact, she said.
"And you have to wear a lot of hats," she said. "You don't have someone else that says 'that's my department,' because everything is your department."
The Fort Gibson library staff includes Poor, two clerks, a library assistant and a custodial crew.
"I like the fact that it's in close proximity to Muskogee if I need to go to Walmart for something, but it's also a small-town feel, you don't feel like you're in a city," she said.
Poor said she wants to help the Fort Gibson library become a place to grow and learn.
"It's a place where knowledge is here for anyone to access," she said. "I would like to see us offering a bridge to the community, reaching out and being a vital part of the community."
Meet Julie Poor
AGE: 51.
HOMETOWN: Middleton, Idaho.
POSITION: Branch manager for Q.B. Boydstun and Hulbert libraries.
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing, Southern New Hampshire University; Working on master's degree in library science from Pennsylvania Western.
FAMILY: Husband, Robert; three children Katherine, Timothy and Rebekah; Dog, Indiana, and cats Simon and Theo.
HOBBIES: Reading, writing, crocheting, playing video games.
FAVORITE BOOK: "Rebecca," by Daphne du Maurier. "It parallels what a real life might look like in the competition with someone who is dead, and their ghost. Trying to find a place in this new life. Also, there's the misunderstanding that your husband couldn't possibly love you because he's still in love with his dead wife."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.