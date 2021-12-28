Library plans Noon Year's Eve celebration for youngsters

Youngsters won't have to wait until way after their bedtimes to ring in the new year.
Muskogee Public Library will bring back its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
"It's basically a celebration for kids who don't get to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, so they get to ring it in at 12 p.m., said library assistant Shannon Brown, who coordinates the festivities.
Children can enjoy activities at different stations throughout the library. They can have popcorn and there will be a balloon drop. Youngsters can take a balloon home with them, Brown said.
Young participants can make New Year's hats and noise makers at some activity tables, she said. "Maybe a coloring station, maybe a scavenger hunt."
Muskogee Public Library has held Noon Year's Eve celebrations for about seven years, she said.
This year's celebration will be a half-hour, shorter and smaller than previous celebrations, out of continuing concern over COVID-19.
"We can only have a limited number of people per program now," Brown said. "Typically the number of people per program is 25. But for Noon Year's Eve, it will be different. We won't be in a room, we will be spread out, so we're not worried about numbers for that."
Noon Year's Eve is a come-and-go event. Brown said children do not have to stay for the whole time.
"They'll get to play with the bubble machines," she said. "It's the two machines we use for story time that just blows out an enormous amount of bubbles."
If you go
WHAT: Noon Year's Eve celebration.
WHEN: 11:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: Free.
