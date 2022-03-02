Library presents Riders of the Orphan Train

A program about the Orphan Train child migration will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
The program is the official outreach program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center based in Concordia, Kansas.
Between 1854 and 1929, over 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were taken out of New York City and given away at train stations across America. Children were sent to every state in the continental United States; the last train went to Sulphur Springs, Texas, in 1929. At least 500 children came to Oklahoma in the early 1900s to find new homes in Enid, Tulsa, McAlester, Sand Springs, Sayre, Shawnee, Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, Guthrie, Broken Arrow, and Oklahoma City.
This “placing out” system was originally organized by Methodist minister Charles Loring Brace and the Children’s Aid Society of New York. His mission was to rid the streets and overcrowded orphanages of orphaned and abandoned children and provide them with an opportunity to find new homes. Many of the children were not orphans but “surrendered” by parents too impoverished to provide for them. The New York Foundling Hospital, a Catholic organization, also sent out children to be placed in Catholic homes. This 75-year experiment in child relocation is filled with the entire spectrum of human emotion, from heartbreak to happy endings, and reveals a great deal about the successes and failures of the American Dream.
The multi-media program combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with archival photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of our history.
Local relatives and acquaintances of Orphan Train Riders are especially invited to attend and share their stories with the audience. Visit eols.org, Muskogee Public Library on Facebook, or (918) 682-6657 for more information.
