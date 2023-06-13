Author of Particular Bravery, The Battle of Xa Cam My, T.L. Derks will offer a presentation and book signing from 6-8 pm June 22 at Muskogee Public Library.
Derks’ book is a reconstruction of the battle from the perspective of surviving Veterans he interviewed.
“It is also the story of unbelievable heroism, as a gung-ho former Marine turned Army Sergeant repeatedly risked his own life for his comrades while an Air Force Pararescue hotshot volunteered to drop into hell so that others might live,” Derks says.
Derks is a college instructor who teaches history online to Veterans and active-duty service people at American Military University.
Visit eols.org/events to find more scheduled programs and activities at Muskogee Public Library.
Muskogee Public Library is a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS)—a multi-county organization providing public library service through fifteen libraries in northeastern Oklahoma whose mission is to empower people by creating opportunities that enrich their lives with information, activities, and services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.