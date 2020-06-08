Library to host surplus sale

Muskogee Public Library will be having a massive sale June 13. Just like so many, the library has been spring cleaning, so it is time for a sale.
They will have furniture, computers, DVDs, books and decorations.
The sale will be held behind the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will accept cash and checks, or credit cards on purchases over $5. Support your library and score some great bargains! Information: (918) 682-6657.
