Library to host teen workforce event on Zoom

Muskogee Public Library is partnering with Green Country Workforce Board, formerly Eastern Workforce Board, to offer an online program to help teens prepare for life outside of school.
Rachel Allen, teen coordinator for the library, says the program is open to the same group eligible for youth programs.
"Ages 14-24," she said. "Anybody can tune in on the Zoom call."
The highlight of the program will be a presentation by Jerri Schoats-Stoutermire of the Green Country Workforce Board. Schoats-Stoutermire is a native of Muskogee, a graduate of Muskogee High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, a master’s degree from Langston University and a doctorate degree from Oklahoma State University.
"If you're about to graduate from high school, or even your first two years of college, you might not know exactly what you want to do yet," she said. "People at the Workforce are there for that. They have different guides to help you figure out where your interests lie and can talk you through decisions you can make.
"I believe if you sign up for the youth program itself, they can get you on-site work experience or internships. I also believe there's help if you need help applying for financial aid for school."
She also went on to say that the program is not just about entering the work force.
"It's also about continuing your education," Allen said. "When you do eventually enter the work force, you should have some sort of plan."
The library also has programs that will help students once they make a decision on their future — like putting together a resume.
"Unfortunately, that's something that not a lot of kids get taught in high school," Allen said. "As far as classes, I'm not 100% sure. Dr. Stoutermire is the one who'll be going over all the different things included in the youth program.
"The program will all be online. Anyone can practically tune in from anywhere."
If you attend
WHAT: Career Guidance for Teens.
WHEN: 6 to 7 p.m. April 20.
WHERE: Zoom online.
REGISTRATION: https://easternoklahoma.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?eventid=52545&lib=11
INFO: (918) 682-6657, ext. 242 or rallen@eols.org.
