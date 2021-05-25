Lifeguards in short supply for summer

A lifeguard shortage will mean shorter hours at Spaulding Pool and River Country Water Park this summer.
"Generally, we staff two teams of lifeguards for our pool, that's 16 lifeguards on a team" at the water park, said fitness and aquatic facility manager Kevin Anthis. "This year, we're struggling to get one team filled."
The staff shortage also prompted the city to close the water park and pool on Mondays through the season, which begins on Saturday.
"We open Memorial Day weekend and close Labor Day weekend, and we won't be open on those Mondays," Anthis said.
Anthis said one explanation for the shortage could be that "everyone is hiring."
"So, with more jobs available, those 16-18 year-olds we were looking for to be lifeguards are actually filling those other positions that may be paying more, or might be more desirable to them at the time, or might be a more long-term employment that they're looking for," Anthis said. "Ours is a part-time seasonal job."
The city definitely is seeking and hiring qualified lifeguards, Anthis said. Applicants must be at least 16 and have Red Cross lifeguard training certification and Pro-Rescuer CPR certification.
"We have had a lifeguard class every month since December. So December, January, February," he said. "In March, we actually hosted two classes over spring break. That is something we have tried to do to fix our issue of not having enough lifeguards for the facilities."
Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center Aquatics Supervisor Bailey Arnold said the city will offer three-day lifeguard courses "almost every weekend until we get fully staffed."
She said the courses are only for people interested in working at River Country Family Water Park.
Anthis said the city has adequate lifeguard staffing year-round at the Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center's indoor pool.
"Specifically, we are having difficulty with our seasonal positions," he said. "Presently, we've had ample amounts of staff for the Swim and Fitness Center. But this may put a strain on that staff."
Other area communities face a similar staffing challenges.
The City of Tahlequah sought people to fill lifeguard positions at its Tahlequatics facility this summer, according to an April 20 story in the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Wagoner also has trouble finding lifeguards this year, City Clerk Rhonda Hash said.
"We have a lot of people that are willing to cashier," she said. "But getting the lifeguards is harder."
Wagoner's water park was closed through summer 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hash said the the water park was repainted, repaired and cleaned in preparation for its reopening at noon Saturday.
If you go
WHAT: River Country Family Water Park.
WHEN: Starting Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Closed Mondays; Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
WHERE: 3600 Arline Ave.
ADMISSION: General, $8 adult; $7 ages 3-15; 2 and under, free; Tuesdays through Fridays after 4 p.m., $4 adult; $3 ages 3-15; 2 and under, free.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6399.
WHAT: Spaulding Pool.
WHEN: Starting Saturday through Labor Day weekend; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays.
WHERE: Spaulding Park, Okmulgee Avenue and G Street.
ADMISSION: $1, ages 3 and older; 2 and under, free.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6392.
WHAT: Wagoner Water Park.
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m daily; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 29-Aug. 8.
WHERE: Maple Park, N.E. Second Street and Story Avenue, Wagoner.
ADMISSION: $3.29 per session.
INFORMATION: (918) 485-6788.
You can help:
• In Muskogee, call Bailey Arnold at (918) 684-6304, ask about lifeguard lessons. Go to http://www.muskogeeonline.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/lifeguard.php
• In Wagoner, call (918) 485-2554 or get application online at https://www.wagonerok.org/Portals/0/Documents/Application_Blank.pdf
