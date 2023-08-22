Nena Fielder said seeing childrens’ faces when they received a new pair of shoes made her Saturday worthwhile.
Fielder, a former member of LifePoint Church, was helping the church during its annual Sole Mission Shoe Give-Away.
“It makes you so happy,” she said. “This is just my second year. My friend Connie Lane has asked me the last two years to help out. Last year I helped the kids try on the shoes and this year I go back and get them.
“We measure them and we ask their sizes because sometimes that measuring thing is not quite accurate. Then we go back and get them.”
Lane, a member of the church, organized and participated in the event and said it took a lot of effort to get the word out.
“I put flyers out in different buildings and places around town,” Lane said. “We advertised it on Facebook, counseling offices, doctors’ offices, different places where people would go that maybe don’t have enough money to buy shoes.”
Lane said the shoes were purchased by the church and church members went to different outlets to but the footwear.
“Some of them come from Walmart, some of them come from Academy,” she said. “Wherever I can find shoes on sale. When we started this morning we had close to 700 pairs of shoes and we expect 300-500 kids to come through.”
The shoes not given away will be kept and distributed throughout the area to children who need them. Counselors at various schools will be in contact with the church if there is a child in need.
Michael Hughes Jr., a third-grader at Cherokee Elementary, was one of the children with new shows and did not want to take them off.
“They’re nice and comfy,” he said. “I like them. I start school Monday — how did you guess?”
Michael’s mother Jasmine Moore was very grateful to the church’s assistance.
“It’s really helpful right now because I’m kind of staying at home,” she said. “My mom’s been sick so it’s actually a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.