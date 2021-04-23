2021 Muskogee Little Theatre Summer Camp enrollment open

Muskogee Little Theatre announced that their 2021 Summer Youth Theatre Camp is open for enrollment. Camp dates are June 1-25. The show dates for the camp production are: June 24-27.
Camp students will learn the complete process of a theatrical production including the audition process, stage direction, vocals, choreography, set and costume construction and cross-curricular activities. The camp culminates with four public performances of a Broadway show that has been edited for students to perform.
This year's camp production is "All Shook Up," a rock-and-roll musical comedy. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, this new 60-minute version of the Broadway musical is perfect for kids to perform! It's 1955, and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes.
For details or to enroll: visit http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com Click on Education, then on Summer Youth Theatre Camp.
Tuition for the four-week camp is $300. Scholarship funding is available.
For questions or assistance: email muskogeelittletheatre@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.