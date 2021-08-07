24 Works on Paper continues statewide travel

OKLAHOMA – 24 Works on Paper, a traveling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, will open to the public on Aug. 10, at the Spider Gallery. The gallery, 215 S. Muskogee Ave., in Tahlequah, is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy the exhibition from home. Plus, a virtual tour of the exhibition is archived online at nbcwigwam.art.
“We are looking forward to hosting 24 Works on Paper, and we hope the community will enjoy feeling connected to artists throughout the state,” said Matthew Anderson, Entrepreneurial Development Cherokee Cultural specialist of the Cherokee Arts Center and Spider Gallery.
The 24 Works on Paper exhibition features 24 works of art created on paper, including media such as printmaking, drawing, painting, and photography. The 2020-2022 guest curator is heather ahtone, Ph.D., senior curator at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Reflecting on the selection process, ahtone said, “Working on paper is magic. Taking beaten pulp that has been pressed flat and using its naturally textured surface to one’s advantage requires a certain mastery of the hand and the materials. It was a thoroughly enjoyable process and I am grateful to all the artists who submitted and to OVAC for asking me to participate.”
The guest curator is responsible for selecting all the works for this touring exhibition in addition to the Curator's Choice and Award of Merit cash prizes. Additionally, all artworks are included in a full-color catalog along with an essay by the curator.
24 Works on Paper will be on view at the Spider Gallery from Aug. 10-Oct. 2, before traveling to the last two locations throughout the state, bringing original, contemporary Oklahoma artwork to viewers in communities in all regions of the state. Stops remaining on the fall 2021 tour of the exhibition include the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Centre Arts Gallery in Durant, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
Information and to view the online catalog: www.24works.org.
24 Works on Paper — Participating Artists
Sarah Ahmad, Tulsa
Matin Alavi, Edmond
Ginnie Baer, Edmond
Crystal Z. Campbell, Tulsa
Bryan Dahlvang, Oklahoma City
Emma Difani, Oklahoma City
Liz Dueck, Owasso
Michael Elizondo Jr., El Reno
Imgard Geul, Pauls Valley
Janae Grass, Tulsa
Terri Higgs, Tulsa
Michelle Himes-McCrory, Stillwater
Nathan Kent, Oklahoma City
Katelynn Noel Knick, Oklahoma City
Carrie Kouts, Oklahoma City
Michael Litzau, Edmond
Nicholas Malkemus, Tulsa
Laurel Payne, Oklahoma City
Eric Piper, Norman
Marium Rana, Tahlequah
Lauren Rosenfelt, Norman
Mark Sisson, Stillwater
Jarica Walsh, Oklahoma City
Jordan Wong, Claremore
Curator’s Choice Award — Irmgard Geul, The Forest I Remember
Award of Merit — Mark Sisson, Portrait of Pouya Jahanshahi: Yearning to Break Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.