4,000 azaleas being replaced after February freeze

Piles of mulch loaded with peat moss, cotton burrs, chopped pine bark, nitrogen and phosphorus is dumped on Honor Heights Park's azalea beds.
Friday morning, Muskogee Parks and Recreation workers shoveled and raked the mulch, preparing to plant new azaleas that afternoon and Saturday. Parks maintenance worker Rodney Faith said there's lots of work to do.
Crews must replace about 4,000 azalea plants that died during and after severe freezes in February 2021, said parks Assistant Director Rick Ewing. He said the replanting should be finished in time for this month's Azalea Festival.
Muskogee's Azalea Festival draws thousands of visitors to Muskogee, mostly to see Honor Heights ablaze with the flower's pink, white, purple and red blooms. While some crews worked on the azalea beds this week, others put up 100 festival banners in the park and along Okmulgee Avenue and Broadway.
Park crews should be finished with the azalea beds within another week, Ewing said. "When everybody goes out, they're going to see a lot of beautiful plants."
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures in February 2021 wiped out much of the park's azaleas, Ewing said.
"We didn't know how bad it was until it got warm," he said. "By April, we knew that we had lost about 3,000 azaleas, not just the blooms freezing, but the entire plant was gone."
The city decided against pulling the azaleas last year because they needed the bushes to hang lights for the Garden of Lights display, he said.
"We started using donated money to work on azalea renovations," Ewing said. "As we got in, thinking 3,000 would be enough."
Then they discovered that many more azaleas that survived in 2021 were dead.
"When all is said and done, we will have replaced about 4,000 azaleas, he said. "It's been a huge project. We have been working diligently."
Ewing estimated the city spent about $80,000 to replace the plants. He said the money comes from donations, including from the park's annual Garden of Lights.
The city bought plants in 3-gallon and 5-gallon containers.
Faith said workers have likely have mixed five or six semi-loads of mulch. Azalea beds by the entrance and around the fountain have been replaced.
Ewing said the early blooming azaleas are starting to show color, he said.
However, other plants also will show blooms.
In one week, Honor Heights Park will be ablaze in tree blooms, Faith said on Friday.
"Redbuds will be coming out, cherry will be coming out, (flowering) peaches," he said "The redbuds will be in full bloom."
As for the azaleas, Faith said they usually bloom the second or third weekend in April. That means a good bloom when Azalea Festival crowds come April 9 and a potentially better bloom Easter weekend, April 16-17.
Updates on blooms are given through the Parks and Recreation phone line.
What's blooming?
• For weekly updates on what's blooming at Honor Heights Park, call Muskogee Parks and Recreation, (918) 684-6302, then press 9.
