5 Things: Five facts you might not know about Lent

From 40acts.org, here are five interesting facts about Lent you might not know about:
1 The word Lent has nothing to do with fasting or giving things up.
"‘Lent’ is a shortened version of the Old English word ‘lencten’, a word which simply means spring (in relation to the season). It is thought to have Germanic roots and seems likely to have been used to described the season when the days began to lengthen, signifying new life and renewal."
2 Lent was originally 36 days long.
"Lent started out as just the six-week period, excluding Sundays, in the lead up to Easter, so the fast was only 36 days long! Lent was extended to 40 days to parallel with and help Christians remember the time Christ spent in the wilderness."
3 Lent is about fasting and spiritual growth.
"Lent is traditionally a time of repentance and spiritual renewal, where Christians remember Christ’s own preparation in the desert, where he turned his back on the temptation of the devil in order to prepare himself for the mission God had sent him to complete."
4 Mother’s Day is actually a part of Lent in the United Kingdom.
"The Sundays of Lent are all joyous occasions for Christians everywhere – in the UK the fourth of these Sundays is known as Mothering Sunday. Mothering Sunday was originally all about returning to your home, or ‘mother’ church, and eventually it became a celebration of motherhood."
5 Good Friday is a bit of a strange name.
"The term 'Good Friday' seems a bit strange at first glance given that it is the day we remember Jesus’ crucifixion and burial. Scholars continue to debate the correct origin of the word good; some attribute it as meaning Holy, or Pious, while others argue that it comes from a corruption of ‘God Friday’.
