5 Things: Five interesting facts about Chinese New Year

Sunday is the beginning of the Chinese New Year. Here are five interesting facts about the Chinese New Year offered by the National Museum of Asian Art.
1 Also known as Lunar New Year.
"Commonly known as the Spring Festival in China, Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration marked by many traditions. At home, families decorate windows with red paper cuttings and adorn doors with couplets expressing auspicious wishes for the new year."
2 What is celebrated?
"It is the celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is the most important holiday in China, and it is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam, and countries with a significant overseas Chinese population."
3 Why is the celebration so important in Asian culture?
"While the official dates encompassing the holiday vary by culture, those celebrating consider it the time of the year to reunite with immediate and extended family."
4 What year is 2023?
"In the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the year of the rabbit. In the Vietnamese and Gurung (Central Nepal) zodiac, the cat replaces the rabbit. In the Malay zodiac, the mousedeer replaces the rabbit. We also acknowledge that many Asian American and Pacific Islanders do not follow the Chinese/Lunar zodiac."
5 Is the day before celebrated as festive as our New Year's Eve?
"The Lunar New Year’s Eve reunion dinner is the highlight that kicks off the holiday, a feast with a spread of symbolic dishes, such as a whole fish representing abundance, that bring good luck and fortune."
— Ronn Rowland
