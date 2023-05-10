5 THINGS: Five interesting facts about Mother's Day

Sunday is Mother's Day. Here are five fun facts from Moms for America about Mother's Day.
1 122 million phones will ring on Mother’s Day.
"Americans don’t let distance keep them from their moms! Phone calling has been a centerpiece of Mother’s Day for years, with families spread across the nation."
2 Mother’s Day is the busiest restaurant day of the year.
"So far, we’ve learned that Americans like to make phone calls, send greeting cards and…. EAT to celebrate mom. Each year, reservations are snapped up by families wanting to secure a table for that special second Sunday in May. More than 1/3 of American adults vye for a table to celebrate mom, making Mother’s Day the busiest restaurant day of the year!"
3 Mother’s Day was made official on May 9, 1914.
"President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring Mother’s Day an official holiday on May 9, 1914. But the idea began in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis started Mother’s Day to honor her own mom, who had worked tirelessly serving moms after the Civil War."
4 Mother’s Day is the third most-attended church service.
"We all knew Easter and Christmas yield large church attendance crowds, but something about mom makes people want to show reverence and focus on faith and family. Many Americans will start their Mother’s Day celebration by attending church with their moms, making Mother’s Day the third most-attended church service behind Easter and Christmas."
5 The carnation is the official flower of Mother’s Day.
"This tradition began when Anna Jarvis sent hundreds of carnations to her West Virginia home church to honor mothers in that congregation. That single gesture landed the carnation in the top spot as the official flower of Mother’s Day. Today, the colors of the frilly blooms have specific meanings – white carnations to honor deceased mothers and red to celebrate the living."
— Ronn Rowland
