5 Things: Five planting instructions for azaleas

Azaleas

OSU Extension Center and Tulsa County Master Gardener offer five tips when it comes to planting azaleas.

1 Select a place where water never stands.

"Avoid low spots and soggy spots from dripping faucets and dripping air conditioners. Avoid where water will run-off from the roof or guttering. Azaleas need deep, well-drained soil."

2 Dig a hole nine inches deep, and 18 inches in diameter.

"Fill the hole with one-third composted pine bark, one-third peat moss and one-third native soil. Wet mixture thoroughly."

3 Remove azalea from container and break, tear or slash the root ball.

"Do this so pot-bound roots will start growing away from ball. Dig a smaller hole in the mix and put in the azalea."

4 Tap thoroughly to remove pockets and to insure contact between roots and mixture.

"The azalea has tight, tough roots — you needn’t be gentle. Check to make sure the azalea is not lower in the bed or container."

5. Apply a layer of mulch to keep plant roots from drying out too quickly.

"Don’t overdo – you might smother the plant. Wait at least one month to fertilize if planted in spring. Do not fertilize after Aug. 1."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video