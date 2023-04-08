5 Things: Five planting instructions for azaleas

OSU Extension Center and Tulsa County Master Gardener offer five tips when it comes to planting azaleas.
1 Select a place where water never stands.
"Avoid low spots and soggy spots from dripping faucets and dripping air conditioners. Avoid where water will run-off from the roof or guttering. Azaleas need deep, well-drained soil."
2 Dig a hole nine inches deep, and 18 inches in diameter.
"Fill the hole with one-third composted pine bark, one-third peat moss and one-third native soil. Wet mixture thoroughly."
3 Remove azalea from container and break, tear or slash the root ball.
"Do this so pot-bound roots will start growing away from ball. Dig a smaller hole in the mix and put in the azalea."
4 Tap thoroughly to remove pockets and to insure contact between roots and mixture.
"The azalea has tight, tough roots — you needn’t be gentle. Check to make sure the azalea is not lower in the bed or container."
5. Apply a layer of mulch to keep plant roots from drying out too quickly.
"Don’t overdo – you might smother the plant. Wait at least one month to fertilize if planted in spring. Do not fertilize after Aug. 1."
