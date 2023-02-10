5 Things: Five things for single Americans on Valentine's Day

Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. Here are five findings about single Americans, based on a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 5-17, 2022.
1 Roughly six in 10 young men report being single.
“Overall, three in 10 U.S. adults are single, meaning they are not married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship. This share has not changed since the Center asked this question in 2019.”
2 The majority of single adults are not interested in being struck (or even grazed) by Cupid’s arrow.
“Among Americans who are single, the largest share – 57% – say they are not currently looking for a relationship or casual dates. (In a February 2022 Center survey, single adults who were not looking for a relationship or dates identified a variety of reasons as to why, but enjoying being single and having other priorities topped the list).”
3 The percentage of single Americans who are looking for a relationship or casual dates is lower than in 2019, especially among men.
“Some 42% of single Americans say they’re looking for a committed romantic relationship and/or casual dates, down from 49% in 2019 (but similar to the proportion found in the Center’s February 2022 survey). This drop is largely driven by single men, who are now 11 percentage points less likely than in 2019 to say they are looking for a committed relationship and/or casual dates (50% in July 2022, down from 61% in 2019).”
4 The type of relationship single Americans are looking for varies by gender.
“Among singles who are on the dating market, about half (51%) say they are open to either a committed relationship or casual dates. Looking at those who are only open to one of these options, daters are more likely to be exclusively looking for a committed relationship over casual dates only (31% versus 17%).”
5 Nearly half of single-and-looking adults have turned to online dating in the past year.
“Some 45% of single Americans who are searching for a relationship and/or casual dates have used an online dating platform within the past year, including those who were on one currently as of the July 2022 survey.”
— Ronn Rowland
