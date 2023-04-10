5 Things: Five things parents and caregivers need to know about children and medicine.

Safe Kids Worldwide offers these five safety tips on preventing accidents involving children and medicine.
1 Keep all medicine out of children's reach and sight, even medicine you take every day.
"Children are naturally curious and can easily get into things, like medicine and vitamins, if they are kept in places within their reach."
2 Remember child-resistant packaging is not child-proof.
"While a child-resistant medicine container can slow down a child trying to open it, it is not childproof. So put medicine away after every use, even if you need to give another dose in a few hours."
3 Keep medicine safety on your child-proofing checklist.
"As your child learns new skills and becomes more mobile, anticipate that you may need to continue to assess
and change where you keep medicine."
4 Save the Poison Help number in your phone: (800) 222-1222.
"Specialists at poison control centers provide free, confidential, expert medical advice 24 hours a day. They help with poison emergencies and can also answer questions about medicine."
5 Share medicine safety information with family and friends.
"When kids are with other caregivers or visiting another home, it is important that adults know how to keep kids safe around medicine."
