5 Things: Five things you might not know about commotio cordis

Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game Jan. 2 in Cincinnati after making a tackle. Doctors diagnosed him with suffering commotio cordis — translated to mean "agitation of the heart." The National Institute of Health offers the five facts about commotio cortis.
1 What is the epidemiology?
"Commotio cordis plays a distressing role as a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. Reported cases remain relatively infrequent, less than 30 cases are reported each year, although it is increasingly recognized. Children appear to be at the highest risk for commotio cordis. The mean age reported in the registry is 15 years, and very few cases have been reported above 20 years old."
2 What is the history of commotio cordis?
"It involves a sudden impact with the anterior chest overlying the heart, followed by immediate cardiac arrest. This is most commonly a baseball; however, any impact may be present in the appropriate circumstances. Physical exam findings may reveal a contusion overlying the heart, but this often takes time to develop, so it should not be relied upon to confirm the diagnosis."
3 How is a patient evaluated?
"The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) provide a strong recommendation based on moderate-quality evidence that after resuscitation, patients with commotio cordis should undergo 'a comprehensive evaluation for underlying cardiac pathology and susceptibility to arrhythmias.'"
4 How can it be treated?
"Initial efforts should focus on resuscitation from cardiac arrest due to ventricular fibrillation. This includes closed chest compressions and early defibrillation. If the arrest is prolonged, it may be prudent to provide rescue ventilation and/or medications to improve coronary perfusion pressure."
5 What are some recommendations for prevention?
"Current recommendations are that children should use appropriate size baseball and use chest wall protectors. All sporting arenas should have an automated external defibrillator within access. All survivors should undergo thorough cardiac monitoring to determine the cause and prevent the event from occurring again."
— Ronn Rowland
