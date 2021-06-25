5 THINGS: June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

Stay Safe Foundation is a community-based fitness organization that believes community-based fitness is the greatest tool for recovery from just about everything that ails you.
1 What is Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)?
"While many people will have short-term responses to life-threatening events, some will develop longer term symptoms that can lead to a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD symptoms often co-exist with other conditions such as substance use disorders, depression and anxiety."
2 What are some symptoms?
"Recurring, involuntary and intrusive distressing memories — which can include flashbacks, avoidance — which can include staying away from certain places or objects that are reminders of the traumatic event, cognitive and mood symptoms — which can include trouble recalling the event or negative thoughts about one’s self, and arousal symptoms, such as hypervigilance — an example might include being intensely startled by stimuli that resembles the trauma."
3 What causes PTSD?
"PTSD is directly connected to our evolutionary survival instincts, which allowed us to identify a threat and be prepared to fight it or run away from it. Everyone has a threshold for how much of this 'fight or flight cocktail' their body can experience without a problem. Unfortunately, while the average person may experience four of these traumatic events in their lifetime, the average first responder experiences over 200 in their careers."
4 How can someone get help?
"The first step is reaching out if you or someone you know needs help. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step. Reach out to your health insurance, primary care doctor or state/county mental health authority for more resources."
5 How can I help?
"If you’re a family member or friend of someone who’s having trouble adjusting to life at home, we can help. Through our national Coaching Into Care program, our licensed psychologists and social workers will talk with you by phone, free of charge, to help you find your way around the system and figure out the best way to help the person you care about. All calls are confidential (private)."
— Ronn Rowland
You can help
If you or someone you know has experienced a form of trauma, here are some avenues that might be able to help:
If you need help right away: (800) 273-8255.
National Center for PTSD: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/awareness/ptsd_treatment_works.asp
Make the Connection: https://www.maketheconnection.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.