5 Things: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Thursday is Purple Thursday. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) offers these five tips about domestic violence awareness.
1 When was Domestic Violence Awareness first launched?
"Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. Domestic violence is defined as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another."
2 What is Purple Thursday?
"Purple Thursday is a national day of action each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about domestic violence and an easy way for people to show their commitment to promoting healthy relationships."
3 How prevalent in Oklahoma is domestic violence?
"On a single day in 2020, domestic violence hotlines received 21,321 calls, an average of almost 15 calls every minute."
4 What is the mission of the NCADV?
"Our mission is to lead, mobilize and raise our voices to support efforts that demand a change of conditions that lead to domestic violence such as patriarchy, privilege, racism, sexism, and classism. We are dedicated to supporting survivors and holding offenders accountable and supporting advocates."
5 Why do some victims stay with an abuser?
"A victim's reasons for staying with their abusers are extremely complex and, in most cases, are based on the reality that their abuser will follow through with the threats they have used to keep them trapped: the abuser will hurt or kill them, they will hurt or kill the kids, they will win custody of the children, they will harm or kill pets or others, they will ruin their victim financially — the list goes on."
If you need help
For anonymous, confidential help available 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 (SAFE) or (800) 787-3224 (TTY) now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.