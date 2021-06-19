5 THINGS TO KNOW: Advice on how to have a safe mosquito season

Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris of the Oklahoma State Department of Health offers tips to help avoid ailments spread by the insects.
1 With all the rain we've had in the last two months, how big is the mosquito population expected to be?
"Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations. As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season."
2 When does mosquito season traditionally start and what diseases commonly spread through mosquito bites?
"May is the traditional start of mosquito season, but mosquitoes can appear as early as March and may persist even after the first fall frost. West Nile Virus is the most common disease spread by mosquitoes in Oklahoma."
3 Are any vaccinations or medications available to treat West Nile Virus in people?
"According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in humans. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness."
4 When do mosquitos bite and how do they survive cold weather?
"Mosquitoes can bite day or night. They hibernate in or near homes to survive cold temperatures, and lay their eggs anywhere with stagnant water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water."
5 The best way to provide protection from mosquitos?
Control mosquitoes around the home by keeping windows and door screens in good repair. Prevent mosquito bites with ‘The Four D’s’:
• DEET – Apply mosquito repellant containing DEET or another approved active ingredient. EPA-registered insect repellents include: DEET, Picaridin, OLE and IR3535 Always follow label instructions when applying insect repellants Do not apply insect repellent to your hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. Reapply as directed on the product label.
• Dusk (and dawn) – Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
• Drain – Drain any standing, stagnant water found in containers or areas around your home and workplace
• Dress – Dress yourself in long sleeves and long pants to shield skin from mosquitoes
— Ronn Rowland
