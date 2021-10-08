5 Things to Know: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Below are answers to frequently asked questions of the American Cancer Society.
1 How many people are diagnosed with this disease on a yearly basis?
“The American Cancer Society's estimates about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2021.”
2 Are there different types of breast cancer?
“Most breast cancers are carcinomas, which are tumors that start in the epithelial cells that line organs and tissues throughout the body. When carcinomas form in the breast, they are usually a more specific type called adenocarcinoma, which starts in cells in the ducts (the milk ducts) or the lobules (milk-producing glands).”
3 Who is at risk of developing breast cancer?
“For screening purposes, a woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer (such as in a BRCA gene), and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.”
4 What should I do if I think I have breast cancer?
"Finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are the most important strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer. Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully."
5 Can men get breast cancer?
“Yes. About 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men in 2021, of which about 530 men will die from it.”
Learn more
If you would like more information about breast cancer or any other cancerous disease, you can learn more about the American Cancer Society at its website: www.cancer.org or the Cancer Helpline at (800) 227-2345.
