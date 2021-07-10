5 THINGS TO KNOW: Oklahoma Health Care Authority answers questions about Medicaid expansion

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) answers questions about Medicaid expansion.
1 Why was Medicaid expanded?
"On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% (133% with a 5% disregard) of the federal poverty level or lower."
2 What is the annual estimated income ceiling?
"This equates to an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four."
3 When did the expansion begin?
"Starting June 1, those adults eligible under the expanded Medicaid guidelines were able to apply for SoonerCare benefits. Benefits for those who qualify began on July 1."
4 What about someone who was receiving benefits prior to the expansion?
"Benefits for existing SoonerCare members will not change because of Medicaid expansion. However, certain populations may be enrolled into a third-party managed care program. Please check back as more information will soon be available regarding this new program."
5 How can I apply?
"Apply online at www.MySoonerCare.org. or by phone by calling the SoonerCare Helpline at (800) 987-7767."
