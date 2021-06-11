5 Things to know: Some interesting tidbits about Flag Day and 'Old Glory'

Flag Day is Monday. Here are some interesting facts about the United States flag.
1 What is Flag Day?
It commemorates the adoption of the American flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.
2 When was Flag Day established?
President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day on May 30, 1916.
3 How did the flag get its nickname "Old Glory?"
The flag got its nickname from William Driver, a Massachusetts-born resident of Nashville, Tennessee, who hid his homemade flag from Confederate troops, unfurling it again when the city came under the control of federal troops.
4 What was the original design of the flag?
The 1777 resolution did not set the size or proportions of the flag, or even what shape the constellation of stars should be. As a result, flags of that era showed the constellation of stars in different arrangements, and flags were made with differing proportions. It was not until 1912 that the flag’s design was standardized.
5 When does the design change?
A new star is added with the inclusion of every new state to the Union. The number of stars increased to 15 in 1795, 20 by 1818, and the trend continued. The 50th star was added with the inclusion of the state of Hawaii to the Union in 1959.
