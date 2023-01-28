5 Things: What is Service Oklahoma and what does the service bring to Oklahomans?

Service Oklahoma provides information on the agency’s mission to ease the stress in navigating and obtaining government services while providing Oklahomans with a great experience. More information can be found by visiting www.oklahoma.gov/service.
1 What is Service Oklahoma?
"On May 19, 2022, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed HB3419 into law, creating Service Oklahoma. This was the culmination of a year-long effort by Rep. Dell Kerbs and Sen. Chuck Hall. In 2019, Kerbs and Hall began exploring ways to modernize and standardize how we deliver services to our citizens. Together, they led a bipartisan working group with the goal of providing Oklahomans with a more efficient system to receive driver license and motor vehicle services. Kerbs and Hall co-authored Bill HB3419 in January 2022. In May, Bill HB3419 passed with bi-partisan support."
2 What services are available online?
"Oklahomans can renew their driver license as well as renew registrations for vehicles and boats online. Those who are obtaining a driver license for the first time or transferring from another state will have to appear in person."
3 Can I still do renewals in person?
"Yes, Oklahomans can go to any licensed operator or licensing office to renew a driver license if it is a Class D driver license. Oklahoma ID cards can also be renewed in person or online. Locations can be found online at www.oklahoma.gov/service."
4 What if I have a Commercial Driver License?
"Oklahomans applying for a CDL will still have to appear in person. CDL holders without a hazardous material endorsement can renew their license online along with updating a Medical Examiner’s Certificate. CDL holders are not eligible to renew online if: If a change or removal of a restriction is needed, a name change is not reflected on identification documents, and if the license holder has a hazardous materials endorsement."
5 What other services can I currently do online?
"Oklahomans can apply for and renew a disability placard. Driver license reinstatements can also be requested online."
