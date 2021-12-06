5 Things: Why is it important to get a flu shot now?

National Influenza Vaccination Week begins Sunday, and the Ad Council in partnership with the American Medical Association (AMA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have a web site initiative called GetMyFluShot.org.
1 Does a flu vaccination increase your risk of getting COVID-19?
"No, there's no evidence that getting a flu shot increases your risk of getting COVID-19."
2 What's the difference between the flu and COVID-19?
"They are both infectious respiratory illnesses caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and the flu is caused by infection with an influenza virus."
3 Can a flu shot give you the flu?
"Flu shots cannot give you the flu, although some people may have mild side effects. Some people report having a sore arm for a day or two or feeling a little tired or achy. Getting flu is much worse than the side effects a flu shot can cause."
4 Who should get a flu shot?
"The Centers for Disease Control and other health experts recommend that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against flu each year, with rare exception. This includes pregnant people, young children, older adults and people with certain chronic medical conditions."
5 Are flu shots effective?
"Yes, CDC studies show that a flu shot usually reduces the risk of getting sick with flu by between 40% and 60%."
— Ronn Rowland
