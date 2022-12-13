5 things you may not know about Hanukkah

Chabad.org presents five facts about Hanukkah.
1 What is Hanukkah?
“Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime ‘festival of lights,’ celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.”
2 When is Hanukkah?
Hanukkah begins on the eve of Kislev 25 and continues for eight days. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Hanukkah 2022 runs from Dec. 18-Dec. 26.”
3 How is Hanukkah observed?
“At the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash (attendant), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, we light just one flame. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Hanukkah, all eight lights are kindled.”
4 What does Hanukkah commemorate?
“In the second century BCE, the Holy Land was ruled by the Seleucids (Syrian-Greeks), who tried to force the people of Israel to accept Greek culture and beliefs instead of ‘mitzvah’ observance and belief in God. Against all odds, a small band of faithful but poorly armed Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, defeated one of the mightiest armies on earth, drove the Greeks from the land, reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and rededicated it to the service of God. When they sought to light the Temple's Menorah (the seven-branched candelabrum), they found only a single cruse of olive oil that had escaped contamination by the Greeks. Miraculously, they lit the menorah and the one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, until new oil could be prepared under conditions of ritual purity. To commemorate and publicize these miracles, the sages instituted the festival of Hanukkah.”
5 Why are the candles lit only at night?
“The Hanukkah candles must burn after night falls, since their purpose is to bring light into darkness. But they need to be lit early enough that someone will be around to see them. The lights need to be seen so they can serve their function of reminding others of the great miracle God wrought.”
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.