A little tree trimming

Members of the Muskogee County Master Gardeners recently pruned the fruit trees at three of the Muskogee's parks.
VIRGINIA "Ginny" COPELAND - Age 88 of Proctor, OK. Died Monday March 14, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Boudinot Cemetery.
- Age 68 of Stilwell, OK. Died Saturday March 12th in Stilwell, OK. Services pending UKB. Funeral services 2:00pm Thursday March 17, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday March 16th, 2022, 1pm until 6:00pm. Cremation following
Age 50 OF Tulsa, OK. Machinist . Died March 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside service March 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Reed-Culver.
83, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Graveside service 2:00pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022 Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. You may share online condolences with Bette's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
