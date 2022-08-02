Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center offers an opportunity to "Sail Away" and help the center's young clients.
The center's annual fundraiser, "A Night in the Tropics" will be from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eight Ten Ranch & Cattle Co. Cost is $100 each with sponsorships available.
Evening coordinator Mitzi Reasor called A Night in the Tropics "a fun Caribbean-style evening."
"People dress in tropical gear if they want, fun and casual and tropical," Reasor said.
Sisserou's of Tulsa will serve, Reasor said. The restaurant's website says the restaurant's concept is inspired by the colorful cuisine from the island of Dominica.
"Things like fried plantains, delicious Caribbean-style shrimp, a pork dish and a Rasta-pasta dish," she said. "I cannot eat that particular dish, but everyone raves about it."
While visitors dine, Tulsa artist Chris Mantle will work on a painting to be finished in time for the live auction, she said.
"Last year, he did a great four-by-eight foot very colorful buffalo," Reasor said. "And it was so fun to watch, as everything else was going on, him working and seeing his progress."
The auction will include paintings done by some of the children served by the center. The center provides a variety of therapeutic services free of charge to qualifying children from birth to age 21.
People also can watch cigars being rolled, then sold, Reasor said.
More fun and games involve 50 bags of Kendra Scott jewelry from Meig's Jewelry of Tahlequah.
"You purchase a bag, and one of those bags will have a $500 Meig's gift certificate," Reasor said. "Those will sell for $50."
A person could win a weekend getaway to the newly reopened Canebrake resort east of Wagoner.
Center Executive Director Sharon Riggs said the annual event "helps keep our mission alive to provide no-cost therapy services to children that are referred here by their physician."
Riggs said last year's gala raised more than $60,000.
"It's wonderful to have it," she said.
If you go
WHAT: A Night in the Tropics.
WHEN: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Eight Ten Ranch & Cattle Co., 800 N. Country Club Road.
ADMISSION: Must be age 21 or older. Tickets $100 each; Sponsorships — Cutter, $1,000; Schooner, $2,500. Pre-register at https://kbtoddcpcenter.tofinoauctions.com/nightinthetropics2022
BENEFITS: Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center.
