AARP accepting nominations for 2022 Oklahoma Andrus Award for Community Service

AARP is accepting nominations for its 2022 Oklahoma Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Oklahomans who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
AARP Oklahoma will present the Andrus Award to the winner and a $3,000 contribution which AARP will donate to the winner's nonprofit organization of choice. Additionally, AARP will recognize two honorees of distinction who will direct a $1,000 donation to an eligible nonprofit by AARP.
“Volunteers across Oklahoma make lasting and meaningful contributions in the communities where they serve and live,” said AARP Oklahoma State President Jim Randall. “Honoring the volunteers’ work, which they often do without fanfare, is a privilege.”
AARP OK will evaluate the volunteer’s community impact, consider how the service reflects AARP’s vision and mission and how the work inspired others. The Andrus Award recipient and honorees of distinction will be announced in December.
AARP OK Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
• Nominee must be 50 years or older.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and inspire others to volunteer.
• Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
• Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
• Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
• AARP staff members are not eligible.
• This is not a posthumous award.
The application deadline is Aug. 12.The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.
Information: Mashell Sourjohn, AARP Oklahoma associate state director outreach, at msourjohn@aarp.org or (405) 715-4474.
For more information, visit www.aarp.org/AndrusAward.
