AARP Oklahoma to host virtual telephone town hall about Medicare Open Enrollment

AARP Oklahoma is hosting an interactive telephone town hall at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. The topic is Medicare open enrollment and changes to Medicare for 2022. You’ll also learn about Part D drug coverage options and extra help that may be available from Medicare’s Medicare Improvement for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) program. MIPPA offers assistance to eligible Medicare beneficiaries to help lower Medicare premiums and deductible costs.
The panel includes AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl and Ray Walker from the Oklahoma Insurance Department and Jean Kidd from Oklahoma Human Services. Panelists will field questions from telephone town participants and respond to Facebook comments.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
• Register for the telephone town hall at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-77590/ , and you will be called when the telephone town hall starts.
• Join the virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page: Facebook.com/AARPOK
