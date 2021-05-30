Above the Sun: Be a seed planter

Corn, beets, melons, squash, peppers, various herbs and flowers, just to name a few things gardeners are planting right now. I am far from being an expert in this field, but it’s easy to find charts and lists that help novices like me know the when’s, what’s, and where’s of planting. Thankfully, there is no chart that limits Christians from planting God’s word any time of year into the hearts of lost souls.
You may remember John’s story of Jesus talking with the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well at noon, in the heat of the day. When it became clear to her that this man who spoke of “living water” might just be the Messiah, she went back into town and told people about this man, Jesus, who was able to tell her about “everything she ever did.”
Jesus’ disciples had just returned from buying food in town and offered him some. But he took this opportunity to plant spiritual seed, explaining to them that his food was “to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.”
If His disciples were still wondering why he was talking with a Samaritan woman (John 4:27), Jesus made it clearer with more seed planting: “Don’t you have a saying, ‘It’s still four months until harvest?’ I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest” (John 4:35).
Jesus was letting his disciples know that the kind of good news he was about was not limited by tradition, cultural prejudices, or barriers of any kind. The townspeople no doubt had a lot of questions to ask Jesus based on what they’d heard from the Samaritan woman. She had planted the seed of faith in them that was now in her. This evidently resulted in them also wanting to have conversations with Jesus about “living water,” which they did, and then believed in Him as the “Savior of the world” (John 4:42).
To me, part of what makes this story so great is that earthly logic went out the window once Jesus entered the picture. The chances and circumstances for success were just all wrong. Jews and Samaritans didn’t have anything to do with each other. It was also the wrong time of day to have a conversation like this because it was noon, the heat of the day, Jesus was tired and probably hungry, and this woman who was living in sin may very well have chosen this time of day to avoid people. There were a lot of things going against this meeting.
I think most of us have experienced God’s involvement in our life in ways that we cannot understand or explain, and often when we least expect it. The fact is, we can make plans, do the work, but in the end, it is God who decides when or if it should be blessed. The apostle Paul said it best:
“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” (Galatians 6:9).
“I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow. So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor” (1 Corinthians 3:6-8).
Have a great day!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
