Sitting on my back porch a few days ago on an unusually warm morning, Lisa pointed out that a mama finch was perched on a limb nearby keeping watch on her nest of five tiny light blue eggs. The bird had built her nest inside a hanging plant that we were evidently sitting a little too close to judging by her nervous demeanor.
It really is amazing that ever since the 5th day of creation, birds have been doing this exact thing, growing their population just like God said they would, protecting their little ones even before they hatch.
“20 And God said, ‘Let the water teem with living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the vault of the sky.’ 21 So God created the great creatures of the sea and every living thing with which the water teems and that moves about in it, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 22 God blessed them and said, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the water in the seas, and let the birds increase on the earth.’ 23 And there was evening, and there was morning — the fifth day” (Genesis 1:20-23).
When I read this, it reminds me that to this day, the daily comings and goings of life still happen just like back then. People still worry about everything, even though there is still evening and morning every single day just as there was the week of creation. To this day, birds and fish and all the other creatures continue fulfilling their purpose in God’s plan. And to this day, God still trusts us to take care of His creation. And when we mess it up, God is still in control.
“God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground’” (Genesis 1:28).
“Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” (Matthew 6:26-27)
Just like the mama finch watches over her eggs, God always watches over you and me. Just seek first His kingdom, and He’s got the rest!
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
