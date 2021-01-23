Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Is it constructive and beneficial?

So, what does it matter if your decisions are based on whether it is constructive and beneficial? The short answer? Christians should never seek to tear anyone down, but instead find ways to build up.
That was Paul’s message to Christians in Corinthians “23 “All things are lawful,” but not all things are helpful. “All things are lawful,” but not all things build up. 24 Let no one seek his own good, but the good of his neighbor” (1 Corinthians 10:23-24).
O, if this world could only apply this message. Paul is saying people have the freedom and are permitted to do a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean all those things are constructive or even a good idea at all. Just because something is legal doesn’t mean Christians or anyone else should do it. I am sure you can think of a lot of things that fit into that category.
As Christians, we are called to make good use of our time and conduct ourselves in ways that will draw others into the household of faith where there is a life in Christ worth celebrating. The Bible is full of passages that instruct us to make sure the choices we make “build up.” This starts with simply making the choice to show up and participate. In other words, God wants us to spend time with other Christians, both inside and outside of worship. This building up we receive from each other helps keep us from swerving onto the wrong road in our faith journey.
“23 Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. 24 And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, 25 not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near. 26 If we deliberately keep on sinning after we have received the knowledge of the truth, no sacrifice for sins is left, 27 but only a fearful expectation of judgment and of raging fire that will consume the enemies of God” (Hebrews 10:23-27).
Next, our thoughts, words, and actions should be well thought out and have a noble and worthwhile purpose.
“What then, brothers? When you come together, each one has a hymn, a lesson, a revelation, a tongue, or an interpretation. Let all things be done for building up” (1 Cor 14:26, Ephesians 4:11-16).
This is a great reminder for when we want things done our way, either in worship settings or in daily life. We have to ask ourselves if what we are wanting to do builds up others, too, or just ourselves. This becomes especially important when dealing with those whose faith is weak or non-existent, or maybe they are a new brother or sister in Christ.
“We who are strong ought to bear with the failings of the weak and not to please ourselves. Each of us should please our neighbors for their good, to build them up. For even Christ did not please himself…” (Romans 15:1-11)
God bless you and have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.