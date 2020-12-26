Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Will it cause anyone to stumble?

As the New Year approaches, many decisions are being made as to the changes people want to have happen in their life. For several weeks now, my articles have focused on some of the principles that should guide every Christian’s decision-making.
We have looked at “Are my decisions Bible-based?” “Would Jesus do it?” “Does it bring glory to God?” “Have I prayed seriously about it?” and “Are my motives selfish?”
One of the blessings that has come about by living in a Covid-minded culture is that we have all been forced to think more about how our decisions affect other people. Just one cough or sneeze can cause severe illness or even death for someone else, especially those who are most at risk. This would be true for any airborne sickness for which a vaccine has not been invented, or even for the common cold for which there is no vaccine.
So, what does it matter if my decision-making principles are based on whether it could cause someone else to stumble spiritually? In short, the Bible is very clear on the fact that God takes it very seriously when a stronger Christian does or says anything that results in sin for a weaker Christian. Sin can affect someone’s eternal destiny.
The apostle Paul said it is important to consider the effect on other people even when it comes to what we put into our own bodies.
“15 If your brother or sister is distressed because of what you eat, you are no longer acting in love… 19 Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification. 20 Do not destroy the work of God for the sake of food. All food is clean, but it is wrong for a person to eat anything that causes someone else to stumble. 21 It is better not to eat meat or drink wine or to do anything else that will cause your brother or sister to fall” (Romans 14:13-21).
Christians today, as well as in Paul’s day, must rise above the laws and policies that make otherwise disgusting, questionable, harmful, or unethical practices legal. Paul told Christians in Corinth that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should, especially when it affects others in a negative way. Our ultimate goal should be that of saving souls.
23 “All things are lawful,” but not all things are helpful. “All things are lawful,” but not all things build up. 24 Let no one seek his own good, but the good of his neighbor.
32 Do not cause anyone to stumble, whether Jews, Greeks or the church of God — 33 even as I try to please everyone in every way. For I am not seeking my own good but the good of many, so that they may be saved. (1 Corinthians 10:23-24, 32-33).
Jesus doubled down on this issue in regard to the effects our decisions and actions have on young believers.
“If anyone causes one of these little ones — those who believe in me — to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea” (Matthew 18:6).
In Matthew 18:7 and John 16:33, Jesus told his disciples that we will all face trouble in this life. But by becoming more intentional in our decisions and actions, we can partner with God in making a positive difference in the lives of others in 2021.
Have a great week!
