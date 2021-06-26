Above the Sun: God can help us with our secret struggles

As soon as Lisa and I opened the big cardboard box sitting in our living room floor, we could plainly see that the new back porch table we had just begun to unwrap was severely damaged.
So, we took it back to the store and wheeled a replacement box up to the customer service desk. We made sure we found the nicest looking box with no visible damage. But when the store employee opened it to make sure the table was okay, we were disappointed to see it was worse than the first! So, we picked out another one. This time we chose the box that looked worse than the others. Amazing! The table and chairs on the inside were in perfect condition. Lisa said, “Isn’t that the way life is!”
You just never know by looking at someone on the outside how damaged they may be on the inside. On an average day, this could apply to any of us. Life is filled with mountain tops, valleys, and everything in between.
Years ago, when I managed our family’s restaurant, occasionally a job applicant would come in with bright eyes, enthusiastic, and ready to work. But in some instances, the great attitude they had just a few days before turned into someone I hadn’t seen as they caved-in to the inner turmoil they had been secretly struggling with.
In spite of the fact that Paul’s writings have had a tremendously positive impact on the work of Christ, His letters to Christians in Corinth indicate that on the inside he struggled in many ways. He describes himself with words such as “weakness and fear, with much trembling” (1 Corinthians 2:3) “…conflicts on the outside, fears inside” (2 Corinthians 7:5).
Paul told the church in Rome that even in the midst of his continual striving to live like Christ, he was bothered by the fact that he often chose sin. But much like King David who was also very flawed emotionally, yet still goes down in history as “a man after God’s own heart,” Paul praised God for being his only hope.
“What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body that is subject to death? Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord! So then, I myself in my mind am a slave to God’s law, but in my sinful nature a slave to the law of sin” (Romans 7:24-25).
Who knows, maybe Paul’s lack of self-control was the thorn in his flesh he prayed for God to remove (2 Corinthians 12:6-10). God did not remove Paul’s affliction, but He did promise a grace that was sufficient for Paul and for us.
In Hebrews 4:15 the writer says, “For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin.”
It is important for us to remember that God has always used flawed people to do his will. Life on earth will always be challenging. But a life with Jesus comes with peace of mind and hope for tomorrow.
In Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
