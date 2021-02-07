Above the Sun: God’s light does not change like shifting shadows

I wish I could take credit for the title of this article. After all, I am experienced in crafting what I hope are compelling sentences. But for me, I think the writer, James, rivals King David and Solomon here when he says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows” (James 1:17).
The exact wording changes, depending on which version of the Bible you are using, but the message and the beautiful imagery remain the same. It may sound like I am a little obsessed with this verse. But in a time when there seems to be so much uncertainty, it is such a relief to know that God does not change, and neither does our mission as followers of Christ.
It is a little too cold right now to go outside and sit under a shade tree, but that doesn’t stop me from using my imagination. It is a nice thought, but even a good shade tree is not perfect. Every so many minutes, you have to move your chair if you want to stay in the shade. Why? Because our light source as well as our earth are always moving. The sun and earth, just like everything else, are created things subject to change. However, God is not a created thing. The writer of Hebrews says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Here is a quote from Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei (1564-1642):
“The Sun, with all those planets revolving around it and dependent upon it, can still ripen a bunch of grapes as if it had nothing else in the universe to do.”
God always has time for us. He is a perfectly constant God, even though it is impossible for us, His children, to be this way. That does not, however, prevent us from partnering with the Father of heavenly lights in the way we treat and reach out to others. The phrase “good and perfect gift” in James 1:17 is also translated to include “gift or act of giving.” James wanted to acknowledge that every good thing we have is because of God, the maker of light, and who is light, with or without the sun.
In our efforts to follow Christ’s example, the gifts we give to others may fall short, but our acts of giving have more to do with our attitude and our daily approach to life.
Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
The writer of 1 John 1:5-9 tells us that walking in God’s light is where we can find forgiveness and salvation. As Christians, we can not only walk in the light, but we can be a light to help bring lost souls to Christ.
Have a great week.
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.