Above the Sun: God’s love is amazing

The extent of God’s love for us really is beyond our comprehension. Every single day, He makes sure we know we are loved. He gives and gives and gives. Every breath and everything good comes from Him.
Johnson Oatman Jr. wrote a song in 1897 that still rings so true today. It is called “Count Your Blessings.” The first verse and chorus are as follows:
When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed, When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, Count your many blessings, name them one by one, And it will surprise you what the Lord has done. Count your blessings, name them one by one, Count your blessings, see what God has done! Count your blessings, name them one by one, Count your many blessings, see what God has done.
As you notice, the word “love” is not mentioned here or anywhere in the song. But we really do not have to hear or see the word “love” to know God loves us, do we? People are this way, too. There are those in our lives who express their feelings verbally. What a blessing. Who doesn’t like to hear the words “I love you.” But if you’re like me, you would much rather be shown you are loved than to just hear those words. Even better is hearing those words AND being shown love.
The Bible is full of words inspired by God. It is not hard to find the word “love” in the Bible, especially since loving God and loving your neighbor is the first and greatest commandment. It is of great comfort to know that the God who created love also loves us beyond what we can imagine. He backs up his words with a promise.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
The apostle Paul says people can accomplish a lot of things, but without love, they mean nothing. He goes ahead and describes love:
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8).
Let’s do our part to fill the world with love.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.