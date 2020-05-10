Above the Sun: Happy Mother’s Day!

Hello, and I hope everyone is doing fine on this Mother’s Day. It is during times like these that moms have a tremendous amount to do with how the rest of us view what’s going on in the world. In spite of so many uncertainties, mothers continue doing what they do best which is to simply be a good woman, a task that brings countless blessings to all those closest to them, and to many others. Sounds simple on the surface, but in Proverbs 31:10-31 the wisest man who ever lived, King Solomon, reveals some of the wisdom he gained in his search for a good woman among his 700 wives and 300 concubines.
"10 A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.
11 Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. 12 She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.
13 She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. 14 She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. 15 She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family and portions for her female servants. 16 She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. 17 She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. 18 She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. 19 In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers.
20 She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy.
21 When it snows, she has no fear for her household; for all of them are clothed in scarlet. 22 She makes coverings for her bed; she is clothed in fine linen and purple.
23 Her husband is respected at the city gate, where he takes his seat among the elders of the land. 24 She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes.
25 She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. 26 She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. 27 She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. 28 Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. 31 Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”
Here’s a link to a song I wrote recently about my wife of noble character, Lisa. Big thanks to my audio engineer son, Britton Vann Music, for recording, co-producing, and mixing me. https://youtu.be/DoZ4WBxOoHQ
I hope you enjoy it.
Have a good week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.